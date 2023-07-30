Sabrina's Luke Cook Opens Up About Surprisingly Modest Earnings As An Actor

When the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) began striking on July 14, they joined the 11,500 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members who had been striking since May, making it the first time both unions coincidentally went on strike since 1960.

Some fans, however, have proven to be more skeptical of the striking actors than their writer counterparts, in part owing to the inflated paychecks of A-listers. "Nothing like millionaires striking to be even bigger millionaires," one person wrote on TikTok.

Luke Cook, who is perhaps best known for playing Lucifer on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," took issue with that comment and replied with his own TikTok video. In Cook's video, he broke down who exactly is being impacted by the strike. "My name is Luke Cook," the actor said. "And I am not a millionaire. I drive a 2010 Mazda and my previous car was a 2006 Ford Taurus." As he explained, Cook represents the vast majority of SAG members. "95 percent of people in SAG cannot make a living from acting; they have to have side hustles. I am one of those actors."

Cook went on to say that most people assume the striking SAG members are either series regulars, who receive top dollar, or superstars. "The actors who surround them though are actors like myself — guest stars, costars, etc. We are paid chips."