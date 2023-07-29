Criminal Minds Cast Members Band Together For The SAG-AFTRA Strike Before Evolution S2

One of the things we know about "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 2 is that it's supposed to be on the way sometime in the indefinite future, and that future is more indefinite than ever thanks to ongoing strikes of both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. "Evolution" Season 2 is one of many shows to have production disrupted by the strikes, but "Criminal Fans" fans recently got a glimpse of three of the show's stars together, albeit in picketing rather than acting form.

Kirsten Vangsness, better known to "Criminal Minds" viewers as Penelope Garcia, recently posted a video on her Instagram account showing herself and fellow Behavioral Analysis Unit actors Paget Brewster and Aisha Tyler. Her caption says it all: "Out in these streets with @pagetpagetgram & @aishatyler proof of their non stop glamour and my non stop glasses sliding down my face. Paget's little face at the end JOYS me #sagaftrastrike #sagaftrastong"

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 2 has been in the works to eventually stream on Paramount+ for a while now, but with the strikes halting filming before it even got started, the only way for fans to see the cast back together in the near future might be on picket lines like this one.