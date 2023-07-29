Criminal Minds Cast Members Band Together For The SAG-AFTRA Strike Before Evolution S2
One of the things we know about "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 2 is that it's supposed to be on the way sometime in the indefinite future, and that future is more indefinite than ever thanks to ongoing strikes of both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. "Evolution" Season 2 is one of many shows to have production disrupted by the strikes, but "Criminal Fans" fans recently got a glimpse of three of the show's stars together, albeit in picketing rather than acting form.
Kirsten Vangsness, better known to "Criminal Minds" viewers as Penelope Garcia, recently posted a video on her Instagram account showing herself and fellow Behavioral Analysis Unit actors Paget Brewster and Aisha Tyler. Her caption says it all: "Out in these streets with @pagetpagetgram & @aishatyler proof of their non stop glamour and my non stop glasses sliding down my face. Paget's little face at the end JOYS me #sagaftrastrike #sagaftrastong"
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 2 has been in the works to eventually stream on Paramount+ for a while now, but with the strikes halting filming before it even got started, the only way for fans to see the cast back together in the near future might be on picket lines like this one.
The stars also gave an update on filming for the upcoming season
Two of the three "Criminal Minds: Evolution" stars seen picketing in the video, Kirsten Vangsness and Aisha Tyler, spoke to TVInsider about the strike, and in addition to expressing support and explaining why it's necessary, they also gave some details about how it's affecting the production of the upcoming season. "Everything's on hold," said Tyler. "None of my shows are going right now."
Vangsness added, "[The 'Criminal Minds' cast] were actually wanting to go back. They pushed us off. We could have had everybody in our group working by April, but it got pushed and pushed because I'm sure that they thought there was going to be a strike — and here we are."
"Here we are" indeed, and now "Criminal Minds" devotees who are anticipating the eventually upcoming Season 2 will probably be watching news of the strikes closely in the hopes that the next cast reunion will be on the show's set and not on a picket line.