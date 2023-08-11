Small Details You Missed In Heart Of Stone

Contains spoilers for "Heart of Stone"

Following the release of "Extraction 2" with Chris Hemsworth, Netflix has continued its successful 2023 run of action movies with "Heart of Stone," led by "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot. Directed by Tom Harper (Prime Video's "The Aeronauts"), the film introduces audiences to Rachel Stone, an operative for a secret intelligence organization called the Charter. Operating outside of a traditional government hierarchy, the Charter's agents use a sophisticated artificial intelligence apparatus known as the Heart to guide them in peacekeeping efforts around the world.

On their latest mission, led by Stone, the Charter comes into conflict with unknown enemy agents who are trying to take down the Charter and steal the Heart. If they succeed, they will have the means to exert control over entire world governments, posing a threat greater than any the Charter has ever faced.

With a complex plot that includes a number of shocking twists and plenty of stunning reveals, "Heart of Stone" is a spy thriller that will keep you guessing from start to finish. But while you'll have to keep your eye on a carefully unfolding plot, there are plenty of details you may miss. That's why we're here, because we've found more beneath the surface of "Heart of Stone" that deserves a look.