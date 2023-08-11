Barbie Crushed One Dark Knight Record - Can It Beat Batman's Biggest Movie Feat?

"Barbie" might just have more box office clout than "The Dark Knight."

Greta Gerwig has made box office history with "Barbie" multiple times over. Thanks to its opening weekend gross of $162 million, "Barbie" boasted the largest debut from a female director. And just a few weeks later, the film crossed the $1 billion mark, making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of all-time. As it stands, "Barbie" is the second-highest grossing film of the year, just behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." However, Margot Robbie's debut as Barbie shows no signs of stopping, as the "Barbenheimer" mania is compelling audiences to return to cinemas for multiple viewings.

Just ahead of its fourth weekend at the domestic box office, "Barbie" stands tall with a total of shy of $500 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the summer ("Mario" debuted in April) by a wide margin. The Margot Robbie-led film is a true phenomenon at the box office, proving that viewers from all walks of life are willing to show up to projects that cater to female-identifying audience members. Beyond that, in a theatrical landscape crowded with superhero films, remakes, and sequels, "Barbie" stands out the rare original film that just happens to be based on an IP.

For Warner Bros., "Barbie" is an absolute boon — a genuine gift that keeps on giving. "Barbie" has already defeated the studio's crown jewel "The Dark Knight" in one way — the doll flick had a higher Monday gross than the Batman film, breaking a key record for the studio. Now, if all goes well for "Barbie," the film could have another major box office record on its hand. With a domestic total close to $500 million, "Barbie" is on track to dethrone "The Dark Knight" as Warner Bros.' highest-grossing domestic film of all time.