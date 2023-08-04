Barbie Isn't A Box Office Success In South Korea - Here's Why

In case you didn't already know, "Barbie" has blown everyone away at the box office. In just its first few weeks in theaters, the Greta Gerwig-directed, Mattel-produced comedy has earned over $800 million at the worldwide box office and is on track to cross the $1 billion mark in no time. The film, which has received largely positive reviews from critics, is shaping up to be the biggest movie of the year. However, just because "Barbie" has seemingly charmed most of the people who have gone to see it doesn't mean it has been a hit everywhere.

On the contrary, it turns out that "Barbie" has made little-to-no impact in South Korea. As was recently outlined by The Guardian, the film sold just over 460,000 tickets between when it opened on July 19 and August 1. "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," meanwhile, has so far sold well over 3 million tickets in the country, despite only opening a week earlier than "Barbie." To date, Box Office Mojo reports that the latter film has only earned a little over $3 million in South Korea.

According to Haein Shim, a South Korean women's rights activist, the underperformance of "Barbie" in South Korea can be attributed to its feminist themes and female-led ideas. "Women might be hesitant to go watch the film. The fear of being labeled as a feminist in South Korea is real," Haein told The Guardian. "The word 'feminism' has become a dirty word to a lot of individuals in Korea, and people are unwilling to recognize — and are uncomfortable confronting — the deeply rooted patriarchy that has driven society for so long."