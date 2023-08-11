Oppenheimer: Why Some Critics Are Accusing Christopher Nolan's Film Of 'Sanitizing' The Bomb

No matter which way you slice it, there's not really any way to discuss the creation of the atomic bomb without at least a little bit of controversy, even nearly eight decades later. This complicated legacy is no doubt much of what Christopher Nolan is trying to reckon with in his latest film about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer. However, despite being highly acclaimed by both critics and audiences, not everyone is a fan of the film.

Some have argued that because the film doesn't include the results of the bombs being dropped in Japan and the fallout of the Trinity Test, that "Oppenheimer" is glossing over important consequences of the bomb's creation and use. This is very much the tack that Emily Strasser has taken in her article for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

"Oppenheimer does not show a single image of Hiroshima or Nagasaki," Strasser writes. She went on to describe her mixed feelings with regard to the way that the blasts are depicted through the imagination of a haunted Oppenheimer in the film. "The scene is powerful and unsettling and, arguably, avoids sensationalizing the atrocity by not depicting the victims outright," Strasser continued. "But it also plays into a problematic pattern of whitewashing both the history and threat of nuclear war by appropriating the trauma of the Japanese victims."