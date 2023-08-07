Was Oppenheimer Evil? Neil DeGrasse Tyson Dissects Scientists 'Playing God'

At the heart of "Oppenheimer" is one of the greatest moral quandaries of modern times. The creation of the atomic bomb is arguably the most destructive act ever committed by mankind. However, since it was created as a desperate gambit during an all-or-nothing war with a fascist regime, many would suggest that creating and dropping the bomb was still the right thing to do, despite the enormous cost in human lives it inevitably constituted.

As recounted by Aglobotics, well-known scientist Neil DeGrasse Tyson sat down with Stephen Colbert to discuss the many moral questions at the heart of this debate. While both sides made some strong points, Tyson ultimately argued that J. Robert Oppenheimer was not evil or immoral for creating the atomic bomb.

When Colbert approached the question of whether such knowledge is better left undiscovered, Tyson was clear that he doesn't view any scientific discovery as evil. "Do you know what [Oppenheimer] said in response to those kinds of questions? He said because people said, 'Have you usurped the power of God? Have you?' and he said, 'If God didn't want this power to be there, he shouldn't have put it in the atom in the first place,'" Tyson recalled.