The Real Reason Oliver Stone Turned Down An Oppenheimer Movie

Oscar-winning "Platoon" filmmaker Oliver Stone has tackled his fair share of historical figures and events in his films, from controversial politicians including impeached President Richard M. Nixon in "Nixon" to the probe into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in "JFK." However, Stone apparently didn't feel up to the task of taking on the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who came to be known as "the father of the atomic bomb."

The legendary theoretical physicist led the way in developing the atomic bomb as a means to end World War II, and writer-director Christopher Nolan took on the gargantuan task of telling his complicated story in "Oppenheimer." In a pair of tweets and follow-up posts, Stone revealed how he once had the opportunity to make a film about Oppenheimer and why he ultimately passed on the project.

"Saturday, I sat through 3 hours of #Oppenheimer, gripped by Chris Nolan's narrative," Stone wrote in his first tweet. "His screenplay is layered & fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn't find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it."

Stone also gave Nolan the ultimate compliment in his second tweet, writing, "#Oppenheimer is a classic, which I never believed could be made in this climate. Bravo."