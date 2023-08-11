All American Season 6 Has Been Benched Until 2024 — Here's Why

As a wise, red-headed man once said, there's nothing quite like the epic highs and lows of high school football. That's essentially the conceit of the CW's "All American," a fish-out-of-water drama that follows South Central Angeleno Spencer James' (Daniel Ezra) recruitment to the Beverly Hills High School football team. Life doesn't stop after high school, however, and the series explores James' college football journey and his orbit of teammates and coaches. Since premiering in 2018, "All American" has been a ratings boon for the CW. In January, the sports drama was renewed for a sixth season.

Now, "All American" Season 6 has been delayed until 2024, Variety reports. The series was set to return this fall and air on Monday nights. Instead, it will join the network's midseason lineup.

The delay is likely a result of the ongoing historic WGA strike, which began on May 2 and affects 11,500 workers. In lieu of scripted programming this fall, the CW is leaning into reality series and international productions that aren't affected by the strike. Following its cancellation at Max, "FBoy Island" premieres on the CW in October and the German series "The Swarm" debuts in September.