One Chicago And Law & Order's New Fall 2023 Episodes Get A Major Delay

The Fall season is usually an exciting time for television as it marks the return of many popular series. Unfortunately, this year's schedule will boast a few notable omissions as fresh output from the "One Chicago" and "Law & Order" franchises will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

According to People, NBC's "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," "Law & Order," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" are among a number of shows that have been shelved until 2024. The news comes in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild of America strikes, which continue to dominate the headlines and could potentially reshape the future of Hollywood for years to come.

Similarly, Season 2 of "Night Court" has also been pushed to next year. Elsewhere, the remaining episodes of "Magnum P.I." Season 5 have been moved to October 4, while "Quantum Leap" Season 2 will premiere that same night. Some new dramas will premiere in the Fall, however, as "The Irrational" and "Found" will debut on September 28 and October 3, respectively. However, the rest of the Fall schedule will focus on reality television, competition shows, and reruns.