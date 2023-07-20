One Chicago And Law & Order's New Fall 2023 Episodes Get A Major Delay
The Fall season is usually an exciting time for television as it marks the return of many popular series. Unfortunately, this year's schedule will boast a few notable omissions as fresh output from the "One Chicago" and "Law & Order" franchises will be delayed for the foreseeable future.
According to People, NBC's "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," "Law & Order," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" are among a number of shows that have been shelved until 2024. The news comes in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild of America strikes, which continue to dominate the headlines and could potentially reshape the future of Hollywood for years to come.
Similarly, Season 2 of "Night Court" has also been pushed to next year. Elsewhere, the remaining episodes of "Magnum P.I." Season 5 have been moved to October 4, while "Quantum Leap" Season 2 will premiere that same night. Some new dramas will premiere in the Fall, however, as "The Irrational" and "Found" will debut on September 28 and October 3, respectively. However, the rest of the Fall schedule will focus on reality television, competition shows, and reruns.
One Chicago and Law & Order fans will have to settle for reruns
Connoisseurs of long-running TV dramas will have to be patient for new installments of the "One Chicago" and "Law & Order" franchises. That said, fans of signing competitions, game shows, and reality series still have something to look forward to this Fall season.
As documented by People, the new season of "The Voice" will premiere on September 25. Meanwhile, the current season of "America's Got Talent" will air its final episode on September 28. New episodes of "Dateline" are also scheduled to arrive in September, and an original game show called "The Wall" will air its first episode in November.
Finally, "Law & Order" and "One Chicago" fans will still get to watch those series come the Fall season. However, they'll have to settle for reruns until the franchises return sometime in 2024, but that's arguably better than no episodes at all.