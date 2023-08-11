The Witcher Season 4 Cast, Plot, Showrunner And More Details
The conclusion of "The Witcher" Season 3 signaled the end of an era. The popular fantasy series based on the highly successful Polish fantasy series has officially ended its run with Henry Cavill in the saddle. Though the actor had put his blood and sweat into making Geralt of Rivia as accurate as possible for three seasons, he decided to part ways with the production.
"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement, as reported by Tudum. Theories about why Cavill left the role he clamored for continue to circle the production, and no one may ever know the real reason that drove him to the decision. But the show is carrying on without him and has been greenlit for Season 4.
There may be many questions about how the remaining characters Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey) will do without Geralt, but here is everything we know about the upcoming season of "The Witcher."
When will Season 4 be released?
As with many television shows currently in production, there is a big question mark looming over the release date of "The Witcher." The WGA's strike for better wages and residuals has directly impacted the production of Season 4. Though scripts of "The Witcher" had been completed before the writers started picketing, that doesn't account for the other side of production. Shows like "House of the Dragon" can continue to film because actors hailing from the U.K. are typically not part of the SAG-AFTRA union, which is also striking. Many actors are part of the Equity union and are legally not allowed to strike in solidarity.
While many of "The Witcher" actors are likely covered by Equity, it may not account for Australian actor Liam Hemsworth who was recently cast. According to a reliable "The Witcher" source, Redaninan Intelligence, the fantasy series has ground to a halt. Production was slated to begin in September 2023 but won't start until 2024. The best-case scenario is that we could see Season 4 later that year, but with these labor disputes, it's likely "The Witcher" won't premiere until 2025. After delays due to COVID, audiences are unfortunately used to waiting for upcoming seasons.
This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To learn more about why writers and actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.
What is the plot of Season 4?
At the end of Season 3, Volume 2, Geralt's world is full of upheaval. Realizing that Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) is the mighty mage behind the plot to capture Ciri, the two engage in a brutal battle. But as he fights the powerful chaos-wielder, Geralt's abilities fail him. Vilgefortz beats him handily, and the Witcher must gather all his remaining strength to save Ciri. Joined by Jaskier and newcomer Milva (Meng'er Zhang), the group sets off to aid the Cintran princess. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich shared that this is where Season 4 will pick up.
"This is the beginning of what fans [of the books] will know as the Hanza. It's the group traveling with Geralt for the rest of the books. This becomes his newfound family," Hissrich told Tudum. "He begins to realize that he needs help to get Yennefer and Ciri back, and when you need to help, you actually have to give of yourself as well. So, we start to watch the Hanza build and start to see that there are some amazing emotional connections to come there as well."
The showrunner's statement explains most of the plot concerns, but not how Henry Cavill's departure will resolve. Last we see him, it is business as usual as he gears up to save the day. But with the Conjunction of the Spheres playing a large role in the history of "The Witcher," we may be able to assume replacing him will have to do with multiple universes.
Who is starring in Season 4?
Henry Cavill leaving "The Witcher" was one of the most highly publicized departures in recent memory, but he greeted his replacement with open arms. When the actor announced that he would be hanging up his swords for good, he also announced that Liam Hemsworth, of "The Hunger Games" fame, was primed to be his replacement.
"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill said. "As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men." Hemsworth is reportedly taking his new role very seriously like his predecessor, and taking a deep dive into Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy series.
Changing Geralt is the biggest casting shake-up so far. The rest of the main cast is due to return for the upcoming season. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has already confirmed Season 4 will continue Geralt's journey with Jaskier and Milva. Also expected to return is Yennefer, who has been thrown into a leadership role following Tissaia's (MyAnna Buring) death. And of course, there is the character that brings it all together. After escaping Vilgefortz's clutches, Ciri escapes through a portal and falls in with a ragtag group of criminal teens. The villainous mage will undoubtedly continue to be a problem in Season 4.
Who is showrunning Season 4?
To say that the creatives behind "The Witcher" have had a tumultuous history would be a fair assessment. Since Season 1, critics have picked apart the creative choices behind the scene. Season 1 made headlines for having a confusing timeline, while Season 2 killed off fan-favorite characters such as fellow Witcher, Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz). However, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has supported her choices firmly and does not appear to be going anywhere. Even after reports that writers were mocking the source material behind the scenes, Hissrich will return in her capacity as showrunner in Season 4. The future season will be what makes or breaks "The Witcher" after so much controversy. She supported the decision to go with another actor for Geralt due to concerns that it would not stay true to the heart of the story.
"If we replaced Geralt with another witcher, we would be going fully away from the books," she told Nerdist. "And I don't think that's what anyone wanted either." To her credit, the writer has heard fans' complaints about straying from the source material. Season 3 was adapted from the book "Time of Contempt" and took many large plot points, such as Vilgefortz's villainy and Ciri disappearing into the desert. All things considered, Hissrich has done better with the previous season and will hopefully go above and beyond when Season 4 premieres.