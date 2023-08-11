The Witcher Season 4 Cast, Plot, Showrunner And More Details

The conclusion of "The Witcher" Season 3 signaled the end of an era. The popular fantasy series based on the highly successful Polish fantasy series has officially ended its run with Henry Cavill in the saddle. Though the actor had put his blood and sweat into making Geralt of Rivia as accurate as possible for three seasons, he decided to part ways with the production.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement, as reported by Tudum. Theories about why Cavill left the role he clamored for continue to circle the production, and no one may ever know the real reason that drove him to the decision. But the show is carrying on without him and has been greenlit for Season 4.

There may be many questions about how the remaining characters Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey) will do without Geralt, but here is everything we know about the upcoming season of "The Witcher."