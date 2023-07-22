Why House Of The Dragon Can Continue Filming During The SAG-AFTRA Strike

HBO's "House of the Dragon" pulled in eight Emmy nominations for its inaugural season, including one for outstanding dramatic series. But while the SAG-AFTRA strike that began on July 13 has halted the filming of new television and movie productions in the United States, "House of the Dragon" films in the United Kingdom using actors who work under the auspices of a different union known as Equity.

According to Variety, Equity members are actually legally forbidden to strike in solidarity with their SAG-AFTRA brethren. Equity, which boasts a membership of 47,000, issued a statement to its members warning them that they could be subject to dismissal or even a lawsuit for breach of contract if they engage in any picketing or refuse to cross a picket line to work on a contracted production.

Filming on "House of the Dragon" Season 2 has been underway since April 11. Since scripts for the 2nd season had already been finished, the Writer's Guild of America strike, which began on May 4, did not present any delays. The fact that "House of the Dragon" has managed to avoid being affected by either strike means it could be one of the only television shows with episodes available to air if the twin strikes carry on.