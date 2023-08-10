Hollywood Strikes Push Emmys Date For The First Time Since September 11th Attacks

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, the Emmys have been postponed for the first time in over two decades.

The last time the Emmys were rescheduled from their normal September air date, it was in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks that felled the World Trade Center and killed thousands in 2001. Now, with actors remaining firmly on the picket lines and refusing to promote any of their projects as they stand by the writer's guild and fight for their own protections, the Emmys have been pushed to January. The ceremony will now air on January 15, 2024 — a Monday evening — on Fox. This was reported by Variety, among other outlets.

In the same report, Variety notes that the Television Academy and Fox wanted to move the Emmys to November, but January seemed safer, as the strikes show no signs of stopping. Variety also previously reported that vendors for the upcoming Emmys were told not to expect the ceremony any time soon.

Awkwardly, the Golden Globes, which traditionally take place between the Emmys and the Oscars as they bridge the gap between television and film awards, will air one week before the Emmys on January 7, and there will even be overlap between the two with the Creative Arts Emmys rescheduled to January 6 & 7.