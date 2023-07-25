SAG-AFTRA Strike: Bryan Cranston Calls For Disney's Bob Iger To Listen To AI Fears

Bryan Cranston — the man behind one of television's most dangerous men, Walter White — has a message for Disney CEO Bob Iger as the Screen Actors Guild continues their ongoing strike alongside the Writers Guild of America.

During a New York SAG-AFTRA rally in Times Square on July 25 (which was reported upon by Variety), Cranston directed his ire at Iger, who previously made disparaging comments about performers and writers striking for fair pay and against the advent of artificial intelligence invading their industry.

"We've got a message for Mr. Iger," Cranston told his fellow actors. "I know, sir, that you look [at] things through a different lens. We don't expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity! We are union through and through, all the way to the end!"

Cranston also addressed the issue of actors being underpaid for shows on streaming services, saying, "Our industry has changed exponentially. We are not in the same business model we were even 10 years ago. And yet, even though they admit that is the truth in today's economy, they are fighting us tooth and nail to stick to the same economic system that is outmoded, outdated! They want us to step back in time. We cannot and we will not do that."