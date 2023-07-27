Emmys Ceremony Is Reportedly Being Pushed Back Amid Hollywood Strikes

Due to the ongoing joint strike between the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, the 2023 Emmys will almost definitely be delayed.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, vendors have been informed that the ceremony will not air on September 18, 2023, as was previously planned. The WGA has been on strike since May of this year, but when SAG-AFTRA joined on July 14, 2023, actors stopped doing publicity for any projects whatsoever — which means that, if the Emmys decided to go ahead and air in September without any resolution on the strike, no big names would be present. Vendors have also been told that the Creative Arts Emmys, which would have taken place on September 9 & 10, are delayed as well.

The Emmys haven't been postponed for over two decades, but the entertainment industry is currently in an unprecedented situation. With writers and actors striking simultaneously, public appearances are off the table — and that includes the Emmys.