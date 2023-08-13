Better Call Saul Has Secret 'Fire And Ice' Color Code Messages

"Better Call Saul" proves that sometimes lightning can strike twice in the same spot. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould followed up "Breaking Bad," one of the most acclaimed crime dramas of all time, with a show just as well-received. The fact that it was a prequel that happened to star the previous show's comic relief character makes the achievement all the more impressive.

Furthermore, not to be outdone by its predecessor's rich subtext and thematic elements, "Better Call Saul" is arguably even more daring and confident in its execution. Case in point: The series appears to have color-coded much of its morality based on the clothes characters wear in different situations.

As "Better Call Saul" co-creator Peter Gould confirmed to Variety, hot colors like red are meant to be associated with immorality and crime, whereas cooler ones like greens and blues are supposed to stand for being forthright and following the rules of society. "There's a certain allure to criminals and the excitement of people who aren't playing by the rules, so wouldn't it be cool to use hot colors to set those people apart?" Gould explained.