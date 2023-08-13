Better Call Saul Has Secret 'Fire And Ice' Color Code Messages
"Better Call Saul" proves that sometimes lightning can strike twice in the same spot. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould followed up "Breaking Bad," one of the most acclaimed crime dramas of all time, with a show just as well-received. The fact that it was a prequel that happened to star the previous show's comic relief character makes the achievement all the more impressive.
Furthermore, not to be outdone by its predecessor's rich subtext and thematic elements, "Better Call Saul" is arguably even more daring and confident in its execution. Case in point: The series appears to have color-coded much of its morality based on the clothes characters wear in different situations.
As "Better Call Saul" co-creator Peter Gould confirmed to Variety, hot colors like red are meant to be associated with immorality and crime, whereas cooler ones like greens and blues are supposed to stand for being forthright and following the rules of society. "There's a certain allure to criminals and the excitement of people who aren't playing by the rules, so wouldn't it be cool to use hot colors to set those people apart?" Gould explained.
You can analyze Better Call Saul with this context clue
With this knowledge in mind, the whole show opens up to speculation and analysis. For instance, while Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) iconic car for much of the series is yellow, one of its doors is red. This suggests that even though Jimmy appears to be an upright citizen, there's always a path to the criminal world for him and even a temptation for his character to return to it.
"We really thought about what the world looks like to Jimmy," Gould said. "Colorwise, he's already bridging those worlds a little bit." This is why Saul Goodman often appears in earthy-toned suits, which can contain traces of both the cool and hot colors in the show.
Of course, this makes a ton of sense, considering Jimmy's background in "Better Call Saul." A former criminal and conman, Jimmy struggles to stay on the right side of the law for much of the series. Naturally, as "Breaking Bad" fans well know, this is a battle he will eventually lose. Still, watching the character squirm, morally speaking, is one of the show's best aspects and part of what helps to make him such a compelling protagonist in the first place, no matter what color he's wearing.