The MonsterVerse Officially Returns With Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

"Godzilla vs. Kong" became one of the blockbuster success stories of 2021 when theaters were empty worldwide due to the pandemic. The movie was a faithful continuation of Legendary's "Monsterverse" series and pure escapist fun during a difficult time. Talk of a "Godzilla vs. Kong 2" was immediate, and the production moved much more quickly than past entries in the franchise.

The production company and Warner Bros. just released a new teaser video revealing the sequel's title as "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The clip also briefly gives viewers a taste of what will come with some intense foreshadowing that harkens back to the early origins of the two Titans.

For fans of the monsters joining forces to destroy Mechagodzilla in their first film together, the official synopsis of the promo clip promises more camaraderie between the two over fighting. Audiences also get a glimpse of a new creature eerily similar to Kong.