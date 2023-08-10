Barbie: Reddit's Conspiracy Theory About Mattel Employees Might Blow Your Mind

While a movie about a doll might seem like the most straightforward concept around, the "Barbie" movie is filled with the kind of layers that make it well worth a second watch. While there's plenty of silliness and toy references for kids of all ages to enjoy, Greta Gerwig's film is also surprisingly deep, tackling social concepts like the patriarchy and a woman's place in modern society through its often aloof protagonist as she enters the real world for the first time.

In fact, the notion that it successfully checks so many boxes could also be contributing to the movie making over $1 billion at the box office, just as star Margot Robbie predicted. However, fans over on Reddit are going even deeper with regard to "Barbie," looking into even the tiniest details of the film to parse out all of its hidden messages. For instance, u/Physmo55 posted on the r/FanTheories subreddit about what they had noticed with regard to some of Mattel's employees in the film.

"All the lower-level Mattel employees are dolls, they just don't know it," the user suggested, laying out three points of evidence for the theory. "They all dress the same. Some of the cubes have no entrances. It would be way cheaper for a company that knows dolls can leave their doll lands," they explained.