Barbie: Twitter's Elon Musk Takes A Shot At Blockbuster & Political Resentment Grows

Ultimately, watching the "Barbie" movie and getting mad about its thoughts on the patriarchy betrays a pretty basic lack of media literacy. The thing that's clearly making conservative pundits like Shapiro and Walsh angry is that, as the movie begins, the Kens are second-class citizens in Barbie Land. After Ken and Barbie go to the real world and Ken realizes men (and perhaps horses) run things out there, though, his worldview is changed, and he transforms Barbie Land into the naively macho "Kendom," complete with minifridges stocked with beer and plenty of flat-screens playing footage of horses.

After the Barbies regain control, though, they do realize that any one group having full and unmitigated power maybe isn't the best idea. That said, the Kens were very, very bad at leading, and they have to learn to be comfortable with themselves, so the Barbies ultimately decide the Kens should work towards having as many rights as women have out in the real world. Ultimately, patriarchy isn't even good for the Kens — they don't like it very much, proving that supremacy is just, well, bad. Is all of this on the nose? Sure. Is it making Gerwig's point, just a bit, when men mock it? Yeah.

As the movie draws to a close, Ken realizes he is "kenough," complete with a sweatshirt which says just that. For the men criticizing the movie, the jury's still out on whether or not they, too, are "kenough."