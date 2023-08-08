Only Murders In The Building: Rotten Tomatoes Critics Give Season 3 A Standing Ovation

Never has murder been more heartwarming than it is on "Only Murders in the Building," the Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio of podcasting detectives. Season 3, which began airing today, brings them back together to solve another killing, and critics on Rotten Tomatoes have welcomed the return of their chaotic chemistry.

Season 3 is a star-studded affair, even for a series that has played host to the likes of Tina Fey, Sting, and Nathan Lane, to say nothing of its triplicate leads. Meryl Streep is here to play a struggling actor (an amusing meta joke), while an ever-affable Paul Rudd shows up in flashbacks as Ben, an actor who was killed in the Season 2 finale.

Reviews of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 have been aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes, and there's nary a negative Nancy in the bunch. The season holds a staggering 98% critical score at the time of this writing, with critics praising the show's continued shelf life, star power, and the lovable group of friends at its core. Here's what they had to say.