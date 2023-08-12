How Florence Pugh Chose To Rebel Against Hollywood's Image Expectations
Throughout her impressive rise to stardom, Florence Pugh has made it evident that she isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to the roles she has had the opportunity to play. But many fans may not realize that the Academy Award nominee has gone to great lengths to maintain authenticity and integrity in the appearance of her characters, even if it means failing to meet what's expected from the industry.
After "Midsommar," "Little Women, and "Oppenheimer," it's no secret that Florence Pugh is effective in her portrayals of various personas. This is partly because she refuses to back down when it comes to how she will be presented to the audience. "Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it's hard for an audience to see past that," the actor said in an interview with Radio Times (via Daily Mail). "Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of make-up, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face."
She also revealed that maintaining control of her image is something she has struggled with since the beginning of her career and believes that a natural, makeup-free approach can do wonders for a performance, saying, "It helps me when I'm wearing less make-up, because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like it's more acceptable."
Pugh's rebellious efforts to bravely disregard unnecessary glow-up protocols for the sake of a more convincing turn have shown to repeatedly be successful, but unfortunately, overcoming image expectations isn't the only battle she has had to endure.
Pugh has pushed back on the idea she doesn't deserve privacy
Florence Pugh's ability to resist the superficial standards of Hollywood and her undeniable talent for bringing unique characters to life in everything from Shakespeare to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has propelled her into the spotlight as one of the industry's most celebrated actors. But while it's normal for all eyes to be on such a powerful performer known for such a revered lineup of titles, her experiences with all the extra attention have been, at times, less than ideal.
From provocative fashion choices to alleged behind-the-scenes drama to her personal life, everything seems up for discussion, with the actor having no say in anything that gets released. "It's a strange side of fame that you're allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn't put that piece of you out there," Pugh said to Elle.
It's no secret that celebrities' lives are obsessed over by people and the press, but the actor firmly believes that just because her work is equal parts exceptional and genuine doesn't mean she shouldn't be allotted the right not to have every facet of her existence poked and prodded by an assortment of strangers. In fact, Pugh revealed that the ordeal is the most difficult part of her career, telling Harper's Bazaar, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show." While unfair expectations and a lack of basic privacy have attempted to thwart her momentum, Pugh seems to be taking a bold approach to overcome it all.
Florence Pugh continues to prove she is unstoppable
No matter what the industry throws at her, Florence Pugh continues to prove she is a force to be reckoned with by not letting any of the obstacles that have gotten in her way slow her down, and despite taking several hits, she shows no signs of allowing anything to stand in her way. As a prime example, the actor shut down critics on Instagram who questioned her choice to wear a dress that may have been too revealing for some to handle.
In the post, Pugh didn't hold back, letting everyone know how she feels regarding those who have the nerve to say anything about how she presents herself, writing, "It has always been my mission in this industry to say 'f*** it and f*** that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."
Her inspiring dedication to not letting her run in Hollywood negatively influence her image and her determination to withstand the downsides of constantly being in the public eye are just a few of the remarkable reasons she has been so successful and why there are so many amazing Florence Pugh performances available for fans to enjoy over and over again.