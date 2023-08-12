How Florence Pugh Chose To Rebel Against Hollywood's Image Expectations

Throughout her impressive rise to stardom, Florence Pugh has made it evident that she isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to the roles she has had the opportunity to play. But many fans may not realize that the Academy Award nominee has gone to great lengths to maintain authenticity and integrity in the appearance of her characters, even if it means failing to meet what's expected from the industry.

After "Midsommar," "Little Women, and "Oppenheimer," it's no secret that Florence Pugh is effective in her portrayals of various personas. This is partly because she refuses to back down when it comes to how she will be presented to the audience. "Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it's hard for an audience to see past that," the actor said in an interview with Radio Times (via Daily Mail). "Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of make-up, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face."

She also revealed that maintaining control of her image is something she has struggled with since the beginning of her career and believes that a natural, makeup-free approach can do wonders for a performance, saying, "It helps me when I'm wearing less make-up, because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like it's more acceptable."

Pugh's rebellious efforts to bravely disregard unnecessary glow-up protocols for the sake of a more convincing turn have shown to repeatedly be successful, but unfortunately, overcoming image expectations isn't the only battle she has had to endure.