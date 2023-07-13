Foundation Season 2 Review: Unexpected Heart In A Dense Sci-Fi Adaptation

At first glance (and second, and third, for that matter), Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" might not seem like the easiest book to adapt for television. Dense, unwieldy, and ambitious, it's hard science fiction that sprawls across multiple timelines and planets, threatening to leave the uninitiated in the dust. The first season of "Foundation" suffers from the fact that it has to spend so much time just getting us up to speed, making it somewhat dry and inaccessible. But the second season happily remedies this issue: With all the exposition and world-building out of the way, it's free to really delve into the heart of the narrative. From Lee Pace's much-discussed nude swordfight in the very first episode, "Foundation" transforms itself into a more engaging, action-packed series that might just win over viewers who were left unimpressed by the first season.

When last we saw our favorite mathematical genius, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), she had awoken on her home planet after over 100 years in cryosleep, only for her long-lost daughter Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) to show up as well. The two get down to the business of reconnecting, trying to get their ship off the planet, and working with an echo of Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) to keep the Foundation project on track. Meanwhile back on Trantor, the Empire's grip is slipping on the planets in their control, and Brothers Dusk (Terrence Mann), Day (Lee Pace), and Dawn (Cassian Bilton) struggle to maintain the appearance of full synchronicity after the tampering with Cleon's DNA generations earlier left them slightly less than identical copies of one another. Day makes the monumental decision to end the Cleonic dynasty, choosing to marry Queen Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith) of Cloud Dominion and begin his own biological legacy by fathering children rather than passing the throne down to Brother Dawn, as Cleons had been doing for some 600 years. But when war is foretold between the Empire and the Foundation, the two factions are set on a collision course that will have grave consequences for all.