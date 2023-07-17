Foundation Season 2: What Is A 'Seldon Crisis' And How Will It Impact Season 2?

Contains spoilers for "Foundation" Season 2, Episode 1

Isaac Asimov's sci-fi universe is full of robots, empires ... and crises. Robotics is flashy, and Empire is fun to look at, but Seldon crises are arguably one of the most interesting things that the author ever created. They're predictable, yet fascinating ... in a weird kind of way.

For a little context, "Foundation" centers on a scrappy group of humans who set up a colony called the Foundation on the edge of the galaxy 20,000 years in the future. They believe they're exiles, tasked with the job of recording an "Encyclopedia Galactica" (an epic accounting of all there is to know about the hundreds of millions of planets and systems within the Empire).

But this is a ruse. They're actually meant to preserve not just information but civilization itself.

The decaying Empire is on a Roman Empire-esque decline into chaos. Eminent mathematician Hari Seldon sees the writing on the wall and creates the mathematical field of Psychohistory in order to predict the future from a 10,000-foot view. He uses his math to set the Foundation on a trajectory to replace the crumbling Empire within a mere 1,000 years, avoiding 30,000 years of Dark Age chaos in the process.

Psychohistory is a powerful tool, and one of its most important elements, at least early in "Foundation," are "crises," which come to bear the title of Seldon himself, aka a "Seldon Crisis." These are "turning point" moments in the future, where psychohistoric math predicts a challenge will arise with no alternative options. The Foundation is given a mathematical chance of success or failure against that challenge, and if they survive, they continue on their pre-ordained mathematical trajectory until they hit the next crisis.