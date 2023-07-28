Foundation Season 2: Is Hari Seldon Still Alive? Yes And No ...

Contains spoilers for "Foundation" Season 2, Episode 3

We're three episodes into "Foundation" Season 2, and things are getting weird fast. The latest twist in the fortunes of humanity's galactic attempt to reset civilization is the unexpected physical resurrection of Hari Seldon. Episode 3 ends with the eminent mathematician showing up in a physical form once again, well over a century after his original demise. The question is, is Hari Seldon actually alive? The answer is a complicated "Yes and no." But before we get to that, though, let's quickly recap how we got here.

In the second episode of "Foundation" Season 2, the wayward Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), and Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) decide they're going to take a new path to help reset civilization. This involves heading for a habitable planet where they can explore the potential of a Second Foundation to help the original Foundation succeed. In the early moments of Episode 3, the trio arrives on a barren desert rock in the middle of nowhere, only to find that Hari has reprogrammed the trip to make a quick pitstop on an old, abandoned Imperial mining planet.

The digital projection of the founder of psychohistory claims he needs to visit a specific location before they move on. By the end of the episode, Gaal and Salvor pick up a very much alive and biologically ticking Hari, who has somehow been transferred back into a physical body. As the episode ends, Gaal says, "You have a body. How is this possible?" to which Hari replies, "I don't know."