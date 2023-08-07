Disney Has Already Changed Deadpool 3 In A Key Way (According To One Star)

"Deadpool 3" is among the most anticipated superhero movies among fans, but that anticipation comes with an asterisk shaped like a certain cartoon mouse. After Disney purchased Fox, it acquired the rights to the Merc with a Mouth, along with the other characters in Fox's "X-Men" series. That makes "Deadpool 3" the first in the series to be released under Disney's MCU banner. Since Disney is known for its family-friendly focus, many fans have wondered whether the House of Mouse would change the "Deadpool" series' characteristically bawdy sense of humor. Now, according to one "Deadpool 3" actor, we know at least one key thing that changed under Disney's management.

Yes, "Deadpool 3" will be rated R, as we've known for some time. But Karan Soni, who plays Deadpool's much put-upon getaway driver Dopinder in the first two films, revealed last month that while the third film will retain its mature tone, the biggest adjustment has been working under the MCU's famous code of secrecy. "I have begun working on that one," he said of "Deadpool 3" while speaking to Comic Book, "so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's, like, hard R. There's a lot of that stuff, so it does not feel different. The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it."

In fact, Soni doesn't even know which parts of the movie he's in. "It's a big difference," he said, "at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

Soni's experiences appear to line up with those of other MCU actors.