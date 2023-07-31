Who Plays Dean In Gilmore Girls & Which True Detective Star Originally Had The Role?

Fans of "Gilmore Girls" know that, throughout the series, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) has three significant relationships — one with Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), one with Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), and one with Dean Forester, played by Jared Padalecki. (She also dates Jack Carpenter's Paul in the Netflix reboot "A Year in the Life," but the less said about the unremarkable Paul, the better.)

At this point, it feels almost impossible that anybody else could have ever played the floppy-haired, devoted Dean, who starts dating Rory in the show's first season after she transfers from Stars Hollow High to the prestigious Chilton Academy. Somebody else did, though, in the show's unaired pilot — and that would be actor Nathan Wetherington, who told Entertainment Weekly that he didn't have the best experience during filming.

"I kind of let myself get hustled," Wetherington said, recalling the moment when they styled his hair for the pilot. "I remember going into makeup for the first time and they sprayed my hair over and they were combing it down and I didn't know if I could say anything," Wetherington says. "I was like, 'This doesn't look like me, I don't know what's going on right now.' I remember feeling very uncomfortable in my own skin."