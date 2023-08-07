Barbie & Black Panther May Be More Alike Than You Think According To TikTok

The internet loves to connect disjointed dots. In recent weeks, Warner Bros. released Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," a fantastical comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that shines a pink spotlight on the harm embedded in patriarchal gender roles. The online hivemind quickly clocked the project as being similar to another popular film: Ryan Coogler's MCU blockbuster, "Black Panther." No, seriously.

In a clip from "Rooster Teeth Podcast" posted to TikTok, Andrew Rosas jokingly referred to "Barbie" as "'Black Panter' for white b****es." Another creator, Alex Rabinowitz of Pop Culture Brain fame, broke down the similarities between the two properties on his own TikTok, saying, "I love that movie about a hero who lives in a secret land full of magic and powerful women. Their realm has been intentionally secluded from the rest of the world. Though, you can enter this secret realm via certain modes of transportation."

Immediately, Rabinowitz isn't wrong. "Black Panther" takes place in the fictional land of Wakanda, a highly-advanced kingdom hidden from the modern world. Conversely, "Barbie" is set in Barbieland, a magical kingdom hidden from the modern world. Wakanda is home to an elite force of skilled women known as the Dora Milaje, and it flourishes under the scientific genius of its princess, Shuri (Letitia Wright). On the flip side, Barbieland is home to a matriarchal society where women can achieve anything they desire. Entry to Wakanda requires technology to pass through its forcefield, and entry to Barbieland requires knowledge of its Los Angeles-based doorway and access to rollerblades.