Oppenheimer: Why John F. Kennedy Is Getting Comparisons To The Dark Knight

JFK is giving Joker.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is one of the most successful films of the year, proving that audiences around the world are willing to show up for an R-rated, conversation-heavy historical drama. With a global gross of over $450 million, "Oppenheimer" is a win for cinephiles and Nolan. Looper critic Reuben Baron was particularly enthusiastic about the film, praising it for its captivating performances and immersive narrative, writing, "Even with the length and complexity on display in "Oppenheimer," Nolan is a director who knows how to hold an audience's attention, whether it's in a bomb test or a political hearing."

As the film continues to dominate multiplexes and IMAX theatres, fans of the film are revisiting Nolan's latest for its breathtaking atomic bomb sequences and quick-paced, rapid-fire dialogue. The biopic on the father of the atomic bomb is filled to the brim with memorable moments, making it difficult to pick a favorite one. There is, of course, the Trinity Test sequence, and Emily Blunt's show-stopping performance during Kitty Oppenheimer's interrogation, as well as the film's hard-hitting, thought-provoking final moments. Some fans, however, are obsessed with how Christopher Nolan playfully teases John F. Kennedy in "Oppenheimer," reminding viewers of how he teased the Joker (Heath Ledger) in "The Dark Knight" trilogy.

"Why did Nolan tease JFK like the joker card from 'Batman Begins,'" shared Reddit user u/FatWalcott on the r/Movies subreddit. Lewis Strauss' nomination to become U.S. Secretary of Commerce was ultimately shot down, thanks in part to Massachusetts senator (and future President) John F. Kennedy voting no. In "Oppenheimer," Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) learns of the news in a strange way, where he's told that a young senator voted against him. When asked who the voter was, the information is trickled out and teased in a strange, wink-to-the-audience moment where it's revealed to be JFK.