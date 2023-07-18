Oppenheimer: How Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Rises Fueled The Film's Trinity Test

For those unfamiliar with the entire history of J. Robert Oppenheimer's history with the atomic bomb, you may not know about the moment referred to as the "Trinity test." On July 16, 1945, Oppenheimer tested out the world's first atomic bomb in New Mexico in the middle of an isolated desert, and according to the book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the people who bore witness to it thought the world ended at the very moment the bomb exploded.

This is at once a terrifying and wholly cinematic moment, which is why it's a given that Christopher Nolan had to adapt the Trinity test for his sprawling summer epic "Oppenheimer." In a roundtable discussion with Entertainment Weekly alongside the film's stars — including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy — Nolan said, "We always knew that the Trinity test would have to be a showstopper. It's the fulcrum that the whole story turns on."

In creating the on-screen depiction of the Trinity test, Nolan knew one thing: after featuring CGI explosions in his 2012 film "The Dark Knight Rises," he was sure that a digital version of the Trinity test just wouldn't read. As he told EW, he asked his visual effects supervisor from "Tenet," Andrew Jackson, for help. "When I finished the script, one of the first people I showed the script to was my visual effects supervisor," Nolan recalled. "I wanted to take CG off the table and see if he could come up with real-world methodologies for producing the effect of the first atomic blast."