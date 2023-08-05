The Flash Villain Cameo You Likely Missed
Displaying Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) powerful use of Speed Force, the Chronobowl sequence marks a momentous occasion in the superhero adventure "The Flash," especially since so many iterations of DC's most famous characters appear in it.
The scene, of course, consisted of past movie or TV versions of Superman, Supergirl, Batman, and The Flash. It turns out, however, that some of the characters who made cameos weren't superheroes, but supervillains. Sharp-eyed Redditor u/x_Space_Man_x spotted Captain Boomerang — played by Jai Courtney in "Suicide Squad" in 2016 and its reboot "The Suicide Squad" in 2021 — during the Chronobowl sequence, and the user has a screengrab to prove it.
Commenting on the cameo reveal, u/cbekel3618 said, "Well, I guess we technically got one Flash villain in the Flash movie ... In seriousness, it's a nice mini-cameo. Would be fun to see Courtney's Boomerang somehow return in the DCU, especially if the rumored Rogues project happens."
However, u/batmanfan_91 threw cold water on the idea of a project featuring the Rogues — a group of The Flash's foes including Captain Cold, Abra Kadabra, and Captain Boomerang — considering the fate the latter met in "The Suicide Squad." "That would kinda depend on what's going on with The Suicide Squad since he [Captain Boomerang] was surprisingly killed off in the first 15 minutes," they commented.
Captain Boomerang isn't the only DC villain to cameo in The Flash
Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang is the latest "Flash" villain cameo discovered by Reddit users. Showing off their find with a screengrab, u/SuperRider108 found a sneaky Doomsday cameo in Nicolas Cage's Superman fight. Cage's appearance as the Man of Steel was a particular surprise to moviegoers since his "Superman Lives" movie was canceled in the late 1990s.
While fans have no doubt been having fun picking through footage from "The Flash" and discovering hidden cameos such as that of Captain Boomerang, not all of the characters in the Chronobowl sequence have been embraced with complete enthusiasm. For example, "Smallville" star John Glover defended Christopher Reeve's Superman cameo in "The Flash" as some fans felt his appearance was in poor taste due to the tragic spinal injury Reeve suffered in 1995 and the struggles he suffered in the years leading to his untimely death in 2004.
"Chris' dedication to the franchise led him to Smallville as [Dr. Swann]," Glover wrote in a tweet responding to a moviegoer's criticism of the cameo. "He loved Superman and would have wanted to be included. And this is from someone who worked with him in plays and on Smallville."