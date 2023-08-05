The Flash Villain Cameo You Likely Missed

Displaying Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) powerful use of Speed Force, the Chronobowl sequence marks a momentous occasion in the superhero adventure "The Flash," especially since so many iterations of DC's most famous characters appear in it.

The scene, of course, consisted of past movie or TV versions of Superman, Supergirl, Batman, and The Flash. It turns out, however, that some of the characters who made cameos weren't superheroes, but supervillains. Sharp-eyed Redditor u/x_Space_Man_x spotted Captain Boomerang — played by Jai Courtney in "Suicide Squad" in 2016 and its reboot "The Suicide Squad" in 2021 — during the Chronobowl sequence, and the user has a screengrab to prove it.

Commenting on the cameo reveal, u/cbekel3618 said, "Well, I guess we technically got one Flash villain in the Flash movie ... In seriousness, it's a nice mini-cameo. Would be fun to see Courtney's Boomerang somehow return in the DCU, especially if the rumored Rogues project happens."

However, u/batmanfan_91 threw cold water on the idea of a project featuring the Rogues — a group of The Flash's foes including Captain Cold, Abra Kadabra, and Captain Boomerang — considering the fate the latter met in "The Suicide Squad." "That would kinda depend on what's going on with The Suicide Squad since he [Captain Boomerang] was surprisingly killed off in the first 15 minutes," they commented.