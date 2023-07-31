Smallville Star Defends Christopher Reeve's Superman Cameo In The Flash

Of every cameo in "The Flash" ranked worst to best, Christopher Reeve's appearance as Superman — along with "Supergirl" star Helen Slater — could easily come in near the top. At least from the standpoint of how vital Reeve's contribution was to Superman's live-action legacy, it would have been a travesty to not include him among the other Man of Steel iterations featured in "The Flash's" Chronobowl sequence.

However, some fans aren't seeing things that way, saying Reeve's cameo wasn't in good taste, considering the devastating spinal cord injury the actor suffered in a horse-riding accident in 1995. Reeve was left paralyzed from the neck down after the accident, but went on to raise awareness worldwide about spinal injuries until his death in 2004.

As such, Twitter users like @allstarsuperpod vented their anger over the actor's CGI cameo, writing, "#ChristopherReeve would have absolutely hated this. It goes against everything he stood for." Among the users responding to @allstarsuperpod's tweet was "Smallville" Lionel Luthor actor @RealJohnGlover, who defended the legendary film star's appearance. Glover had the rare opportunity to act opposite Reeve when he played Dr. Virgil Swann on "Smallville" in two episodes in 2003 and 2004.

"I think it's up to his family / estate and not anyone else," Glover wrote in regard to whether Warner Bros. got permission to used Reeve's likeness for "The Flash" scene. "Chris' dedication to the franchise led him to Smallville as [Dr. Swann]. He loved Superman and would have wanted to be included. And this is from someone who worked with him in plays and on Smallville."