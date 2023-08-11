Red, White & Royal Blue: What Changed From Page To The Screen?

Adapting any novel to the big screen is extremely difficult, but taking a 448-page queer romantic love story and turning it into a two-hour movie is nothing short of a Herculean task (and that's to say nothing of the book's special edition, which is even longer). This is the challenge director Matthew Lopez, known for his Tony Award-winning play "The Inheritance," faced while adapting Casey McQuiston's beloved novel "Red, White & Royal Blue," which tells the story of a fictitious Prince of England and First Son of the United States who fall madly in love and ultimately have to navigate a geopolitical firestorm over their relationship.

Lopez spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the difficulties of adaptation as a whole before the film's release, and while he worked hard to make sure he stayed true to McQuiston's story, he also had to make some necessary changes. "[The biggest challenge was] quite simply how to delivery Casey's story in a way that honored the novel but that didn't result in a three-hour film," Lopez told the outlet. "There are a lot of wonderful scenes and characters in the book that didn't make it into the film because they didn't fit. I don't regret any of those decisions but, as a fan of the book, they weren't easy to make."

So what made it into the movie, and what changed? Here's what you need to know about the differences between the book and film versions of "Red, White & Royal Blue."