Red, White, & Royal Blue: How Faithfully Will The Rom-Com Movie Adapt The Book?

Released in 2019, Casey McQuiston's queer romantic comedy "Red, White & Royal Blue" took the literary world by storm, earning a spot on the New York Times Bestseller list and winning an award for Best Debut at that year's Goodreads Awards. It should come as absolutely no surprise that it ended up scoring a film adaptation, considering just how popular this imagined reality where America's First Son fell in love with the younger son of the British royal family turned out to be... and writer-director Matthew López opened up to Glamour about how true the adaptation — which hits Amazon Prime on August 11 — will be to McQuiston's book.

Speaking to the magazine, López — who won a Tony for his play "The Inheritance" and is making his directorial debut with "Red, White & Royal Blue" — said that, while the story sticks to McQuiston's novel pretty faithfully, some changes came about naturally. "Casey has been an incredible source of support for me throughout the making of this film," López said, acknowledging that McQuiston is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

"I respect them for being appropriately protecting of the novel and am grateful to them for also giving me space to tell my own version of their story," the writer-director continued." Obviously when translating a nearly 500-page book to the screen, there are things you have to lose and things you will need to change. It is an adaptation, not a recitation. I like to think that, as a fan of the novel, I was able to find the balance of serving Casey's story while also serving the needs of the movie."