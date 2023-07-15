Red, White & Royal Blue: Why Is The Film Rated R?

From its funny, charming first trailer to its stacked ensemble cast to the fact that it's a queer romantic comedy — an unfortunate rarity, even in 2023 — "Red, White & Royal Blue" could very well be the biggest surprise streaming hit of the summer when it drops on Amazon Video in August. That said, it boasts an R-rating... and if you're familiar with the story, you'll know why it probably isn't the right pick for younger audiences.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston, "Red, White & Royal Blue" asks fans to imagine this: what if a fictional Prince of England fell in love with an equally fictional First Son of the United States? The prince and son in question are Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz — played by Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, respectively — enemies who, after causing an international confectionary incident at a royal wedding, are forced onto a press tour together where they tout their close, personal friendship. Of course, since this is a romantic comedy, that close, personal friendship turns real and then into something more.

So why is the movie rated R, and what can fans and newbies alike expect from "Red, White & Royal Blue?" Well, if the movie sticks to McQuiston's narrative, that's an easy answer: because the author's sex scenes are pretty intense.