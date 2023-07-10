Who Plays Alex Claremont-Diaz In Red, White & Royal Blue?

Whether you're unfamiliar with Casey McQuiston's hit novel "Red, White & Royal Blue" or you've read it cover to cover multiple times (bonus points if you have the collector's edition), the movie adaptation is primed to become the sleeper hit of the summer — and you won't want to miss it when it hits Amazon Prime. The story, where McQuiston imagines a world in which a fictional First Son of the United States and the younger of two Princes of England fall hard and fast for each other, is sweet, heartfelt, really funny, and deliciously dirty — and in the adaptation, fans of the book will finally get to see their Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.

The former is played by British heartthrob-in-the-making Nicholas Galitzine, and First Son Alex is portrayed by Taylor Zakhar Perez. Zakhar Perez, a Chicago-born actor of Mexican, Meditteranean, and Middle Eastern heritage, is stepping into the role of Alex, and he definitely seems like the perfect choice to play a whip-smart biracial son of the United States' first female president, Texas firebrand Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman). So where have "Red, White & Royal Blue" fans and newcomers alike seen Zakhar Perez before, and what can they expect from his leading performance?