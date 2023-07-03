Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What You Need To Know About The Midseason Break

The anime adaptation of the "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga made a pretty big splash with its first season. In fact, the series is so popular that a movie version of one of the manga's flashback arcs, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," came out during the COVID-19 pandemic and still managed to do some pretty impressive numbers, bringing in over $166 million internationally at the box office.

Still, being that it's been over a year and a half since even the movie was released, fans are definitely itching to see the return of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Ochida/Robbie Daymond), and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco). This is especially true when you consider that these three central characters were completely absent from the "Jujutsu Kaisen" movie.

Luckily the drought for series fans is almost over. Season 2 will be premiering on July 6th, 2023, and will run its first five episodes week to week, covering the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, before taking a short three-week break. Though this might be a bit disappointing for viewers after waiting so long, the good news is that there will still be new "Jujutsu Kaisen" content coming in, even in the interim.

According to Crunchyroll, behind-the-scenes content for Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" will air on August 10th and August 17th, respectively. Meanwhile, the series will simply take the week of August 24th off before returning on August 31st to begin airing the Shibuya Incident arc.