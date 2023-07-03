Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What You Need To Know About The Midseason Break
The anime adaptation of the "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga made a pretty big splash with its first season. In fact, the series is so popular that a movie version of one of the manga's flashback arcs, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," came out during the COVID-19 pandemic and still managed to do some pretty impressive numbers, bringing in over $166 million internationally at the box office.
Still, being that it's been over a year and a half since even the movie was released, fans are definitely itching to see the return of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Ochida/Robbie Daymond), and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco). This is especially true when you consider that these three central characters were completely absent from the "Jujutsu Kaisen" movie.
Luckily the drought for series fans is almost over. Season 2 will be premiering on July 6th, 2023, and will run its first five episodes week to week, covering the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, before taking a short three-week break. Though this might be a bit disappointing for viewers after waiting so long, the good news is that there will still be new "Jujutsu Kaisen" content coming in, even in the interim.
According to Crunchyroll, behind-the-scenes content for Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" will air on August 10th and August 17th, respectively. Meanwhile, the series will simply take the week of August 24th off before returning on August 31st to begin airing the Shibuya Incident arc.
Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to cover two arcs
The official description for Season 2 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" is as follows: "The past comes to light when second-year students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are tasked with escorting young Riko Amanai to Master Tengen. But when a non-sorcerer user tries to kill them, their mission to protect the Star Plasma Vessel threatens to turn them into bitter enemies and cement their destinies — one as the world's strongest sorcerer, and the other its most twisted curse user!"
With this description in mind, it sounds like the first five episodes of Season 2 will explain the need to go back with the "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" flashback in the first place rather than simply continuing the main story in the film. All the same, the Shibuya Incident arc that follows is set to feature all of the main characters back in action.
The decision to take a three-week break, especially if the season is going to last over twenty episodes, as some sources expect it to, is a bit of a puzzling one. Still, fans can expect that they will for sure be getting at least 10-12 episodes at the very least.
Either way, the wait for new episodes is almost over, and we'll be catching up with sorely missed characters like Yuji and Nobara sooner rather than later as a result.