Shark Tank: Why Barbara Corcoran's Introduction To Mark Cuban Was 'Embarrassing'

"Shark Tank" is an ABC juggernaut, having earned 22 Emmy nominations, four consecutive wins, and millions of devoted viewers. But there were lean times, too, including a shaky first season in 2009, after which the show was almost canceled.

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran has been there since the beginning, and she distinctly remembers when new cast member Mark Cuban joined the fray. Their first meeting, she said in a TikTok video, was her most embarrassing moment on "Shark Tank."

"It was 5:30 in the morning and I was in LA rushing to the Sony lot to shoot my fourth season of 'Shark Tank,'" Corcoran recalled. When she jumped in the van, she saw a stranger in the backseat who she mistook for a bellhop. "I had three big pieces of luggage, so I decided to ask him, 'Hey, do you mind helping me put my luggage in the back of the van?' 'Yes, ma'am,' he said." When they got to set, the friendly stranger helped load Corcoran's luggage into her trailer without delay.

Corcoran continued, "Two hours later, I walk onto the set all dolled up, and I look at the guy next to me, and it's the luggage guy sitting in the seat next to me. So I said to him, 'What are you doing here?' He said, 'I'm Mark Cuban. Nice to meet you.'"