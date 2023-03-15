James Gunn Confirms He's Directing Superman: Legacy (& Reveals Emotional Release Date Coincidence)
As it has been long suspected, James Gunn has now confirmed on Twitter that he will be directing the upcoming "Superman: Legacy," the film that is being called the true beginning of the new DCU, headed by Gunn and Peter Safran. Of course, it isn't a huge surprise that the director is jumping on board to helm the first film that will likely aim the future of the new franchise, but confirming it on Twitter marks the first domino to fall into place for the film.
He also revealed two more tidbits about the film: the release date, and a very sentimental motivation behind it. In the Twitter post, he stated, "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized."
Of course, fans don't need a lot of motivation to want to see this new Superman film; we haven't had one since 2013's "Man of Steel." But Gunn's new endeavor gives us a lot of hope that his sentimental connection will lead to the deep Superman story we have all craved. And Gunn went on in the post to describe how his father could lead to the very thing fans have been hoping to see.
His relationship with his father could inspire the story
One of the primary character aspects of Superman is that he is a man of two worlds. His Kryptonian world is destroyed, and he doesn't fully belong to Earth, making him often feel as though he belongs nowhere. His birth parents are strangers, and his Earth parents will never understand his alien lineage. This concept could be something motivating James Gunn, as he went on in his post to talk about his relationship with his father.
"I lost my Dad almost three years ago," Gunn revealed. "He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him." The act of loving and supporting your son, regardless of the fact that you don't understand him, sounds very close to the kind of relationship we see in the comics and on the screen between Jonathan and Clark Kent.
Gunn also went on to reveal that he turned down the chance to direct Superman on screen years ago after he was temporarily let go from Marvel because he couldn't find a good angle for the film. Since that time, Gunn lost his father, which may be part of the reason he is directing now. The death of his father could be the angle and the motivation he needed. This news and information is an exciting bit to hold on to for fans of DC and the Blue Boy Scout. It's just too bad we have to wait until July 2025.