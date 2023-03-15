James Gunn Confirms He's Directing Superman: Legacy (& Reveals Emotional Release Date Coincidence)

As it has been long suspected, James Gunn has now confirmed on Twitter that he will be directing the upcoming "Superman: Legacy," the film that is being called the true beginning of the new DCU, headed by Gunn and Peter Safran. Of course, it isn't a huge surprise that the director is jumping on board to helm the first film that will likely aim the future of the new franchise, but confirming it on Twitter marks the first domino to fall into place for the film.

He also revealed two more tidbits about the film: the release date, and a very sentimental motivation behind it. In the Twitter post, he stated, "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized."

Of course, fans don't need a lot of motivation to want to see this new Superman film; we haven't had one since 2013's "Man of Steel." But Gunn's new endeavor gives us a lot of hope that his sentimental connection will lead to the deep Superman story we have all craved. And Gunn went on in the post to describe how his father could lead to the very thing fans have been hoping to see.