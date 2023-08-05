Oppenheimer: Who Does Josh Peck Play In The Film?

At this stage in his celebrated career, Christopher Nolan pretty much has his pick about which projects he wants to bring to the big screen. It would seem he also has his pick of Hollywood A-listers as well. And for proof of that fact, look no further than the ensemble he assembled for his historical epic "Oppenheimer." That ensemble is, of course, fronted by heavy-hitters like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. But scrolling further down the "Oppenheimer" IMDb page reveals a truly astonishing list of supporting players, with names like Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, and Kenneth Branagh among them.

Josh Peck is on that list too as he plays Dr. Kenneth Bainbridge in "Oppenheimer." According to the Atomic Heritage Foundation, Bainbridge was a vital member of the team which helped J. Robert Oppenheimer ring in the atomic age with the 1943 Trinity Test. In the film, he's also the guy tasked with pushing the big red button that triggered the fateful explosion. And Peck's largely non-verbal work in the moment brings some serious weight to that unfathomable task.

Per ATH, Bainbridge was a renowned physicist of the age who did groundbreaking work in radar technology before joining up with Oppenheimer and company in Los Alamos, New Mexico. As for Peck, well, it's safe to say "Oppenheimer" was a far cry from the sort of work he did during his days as a beloved Nickelodeon star.