The Music Details Only Adults Notice In Barbie

Greta Gerwig, who directed "Barbie" and wrote it alongside her partner Noah Baumbach, is no stranger to a great needle-drop. Aside from her adaptation and period piece "Little Women," she tends to incorporate songs that are important to her and her experiences into her work; in 2017's "Lady Bird," she prominently features "Crash Into Me" by Dave Matthews, "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake, and "Hand in my Pocket" by Alanis Morrisette. Not only that, but she wrote personal letters to each of the artists behind the songs, explaining how they'd be used in the film and asking for their explicit permission. (Clearly, they all said yes.)

In many ways, "Barbie" doesn't really like a kid's movie — it opens with a reference to a Stanley Kubrick movie, for crying out loud — but that's not to say kids won't love its glossy, candy-coated exterior without fully grasping its full agenda. Gerwig also has a boatload of pretty advanced musical references tucked away within "Barbie," and while they probably won't be obvious to the film's younger audiences, she's definitely catering to millennials and the like, so here are some of the musical moments in "Barbie" that are definitely meant for a slightly more advanced crowd.