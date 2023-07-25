Barbie: Rob Thomas' Crush On Greta Gerwig Enticed Him To Let Ken Sing Matchbox Twenty's Push

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

There are numerous reasons for the success of "Barbie," but it's impossible to ignore music's impact on the film. It had a killer soundtrack, including the instant earworm "I'm Just Ken," but one needle drop had people cracking up long after the credits rolled. When the Kens take over Barbieland, there's a beat where they all start strumming guitars and sing "Push" by Matchbox Twenty at their respective Barbies.

The '90s alt-rock song feels like a perfect fit, and no doubt many women can relate to being with a guy who feels compelled to play guitar and sing at them. Director Greta Gerwig told USA Today, "Growing up, I loved that song." But the outlet also had a chance to speak with Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas about his thoughts on his song being used essentially to portray the growing patriarchy and toxic masculinity in Barbieland.

Fortunately, he had a sense of humor about it, as he was used to being the butt of the joke in the '90s, "I want to preface this by saying that I thought it was hilarious. But in 'Bring It On,' (Kirsten Dunst's character) has this douchey boyfriend. And there's a scene where he was in his dorm room with a Matchbox Twenty poster in the background. There was a whole period during the '90s where the more successful we got, the bigger target we were. We were an easy takedown." But Thomas appreciated his song being used in such a great movie from the singer's crush.