Why Leatherhead From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar

There's a pretty strong chance Leatherhead from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" sounds familiar.

After the financial misfire that was 2016's live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," the iconic franchise remained dormant on the big screen... until now. To breath life into the property, Paramount Pictures recruited Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the irreverent minds behind "Superbad" and Point Grey Pictures, to co-write an animated take on "TMNT." As fans of the franchise, Rogen and Goldberg sought out to create a unique take on the iconic turtles that they, and millions of others, grew up with. "It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings—of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that—into the movie," Rogen told The AV Club in 2022.

A year later, Rogen and Goldberg's "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" has emerged as a critical darling, winning the hearts of both hardcore and casual fans alike. In an enthusiastic review for Looper, critic Reuben Baron praised the Paramount flick's animation style, action sequences, humor, and colorful cast of characters. The film is an absolute knockout that does justice to the "TMNT" mythos and considerable praise should be given to both Rogen and Goldberg.

In "Mutant Mayhem," fans of the franchise will find a slew of familiar characters, including iconic villains populated by actors they know and love. Seeing as Rogen and Goldberg are Hollywood superstars, they've roped in a number of their equally famous friends to voice the film's nefarious villains. At the heart of the film is Superfly (voiced by Ice Cube), who recruits a number of key "TMNT" villains, including Leatherhead. Those who have seen "Mutant Mayhem" have more than likely heard (and seen) Rose Byrne, the voice actor behind Leatherhead in other projects.