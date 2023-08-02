One Of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Best Easter Eggs Was A Crunch-Time Seth Rogen Suggestion

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

The Ninja Turtles are back on the big screen with "Mutant Mayhem," but there have been numerous iterations of the characters over the years. From the Michael Bay-produced live-action reboots to the often-forgotten "TMNT" in 2007, the turtles sure have kicked plenty of butt. For many, it all comes down to what they grew up with, which means the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" trilogy from the 1990s holds a nostalgic place in fans' hearts.

Fortunately, "Mutant Mayhem" pays homage to that trilogy in spectacular fashion. During a fight sequence in an auto shop, a car radio goes off and plays Vanilla Ice's "Ninja Rap" from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze." The song became a pop cultural phenomenon when it came out and is a fixture of the franchise's legacy. It's great to see it get a shoutout, but it almost didn't happen.

"Mutant Mayhem" director Jeff Rowe told Cinemablend how they just couldn't make that scene work, "That was an embarrassingly late-in-the-game decision. We were trying to find a joke to put there, we wanted a song on the radio, and we had picked some piece of like adult contemporary music from the 80s, and it just wasn't right." Fortunately, producer and Bebop voice actor Seth Rogen knew precisely what to do.