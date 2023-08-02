Why TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Times Square Guy Sounds So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

"Mutant Mayhem" features a bevy of comedic talent providing voices of such iconic characters. While the actors behind the Ninja Turtles are relative newcomers, they have support from some heavy hitters voicing the other mutants, including Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, and Ice Cube, to name a few. But there are some surprises amongst the voice cast as well if you know where to pay attention, and plenty of youngsters in the crowd may have caught that MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, voices Times Square Guy.

He may have the second-biggest YouTube channel at the moment, but he has a fairly minor role in the film. During a flashback sequence depicting Splinter (Chan) and the turtles going to Times Square, a man approaches Splinter and says, "It's just a bad Mickey Mouse costume," before touching him. Realizing Splinter is actually a giant mutant rat, the man says, "It's real! I touched it!" Everyone else in the crowd turns on the family, forcing them to retreat into the sewer.

It may only be a couple of lines, but giving MrBeast a role in "Mutant Mayhem" plays into the more Gen Z leanings of the film, such as the Ninja Turtles using slang like "rizz." And for anyone who wants to see more of MrBeast, your best bet is to subscribe to his YouTube channel.