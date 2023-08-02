Why TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Times Square Guy Sounds So Familiar
Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"
"Mutant Mayhem" features a bevy of comedic talent providing voices of such iconic characters. While the actors behind the Ninja Turtles are relative newcomers, they have support from some heavy hitters voicing the other mutants, including Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, and Ice Cube, to name a few. But there are some surprises amongst the voice cast as well if you know where to pay attention, and plenty of youngsters in the crowd may have caught that MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, voices Times Square Guy.
He may have the second-biggest YouTube channel at the moment, but he has a fairly minor role in the film. During a flashback sequence depicting Splinter (Chan) and the turtles going to Times Square, a man approaches Splinter and says, "It's just a bad Mickey Mouse costume," before touching him. Realizing Splinter is actually a giant mutant rat, the man says, "It's real! I touched it!" Everyone else in the crowd turns on the family, forcing them to retreat into the sewer.
It may only be a couple of lines, but giving MrBeast a role in "Mutant Mayhem" plays into the more Gen Z leanings of the film, such as the Ninja Turtles using slang like "rizz." And for anyone who wants to see more of MrBeast, your best bet is to subscribe to his YouTube channel.
MrBeast combines internet virality with philanthropy
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is packed with modern pop culture references, with Easter eggs related to BTS, "Avengers: Endgame," and "Attack on Titan." Even though MrBeast doesn't play himself, getting arguably the most famous YouTuber right now to voice a character feels like a nod to crafting a film that the newest generation can appreciate.
Plenty of people should know who MrBeast is from his YouTube videos. He currently has 172 million subscribers, and his videos regularly receive hundreds of millions of views. Typically, his content revolves around giving away a ridiculously large amount of money, which is the case for his most popular video to date, "$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life!" As the title suggests, the video sees MrBeast recreate Netflix's "Squid Game," where people compete for the chance to win $456,000, with the difference being no one dies horrifically in this version.
However, MrBeast also uses his wealth to engage in philanthropy on his channel. In January 2023, the YouTuber went viral for his video "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time." He paid for 1,000 people who suffer from some degree of blindness to receive surgery to restore their sight, and as of now, the video's garnered 153 million views. He's carved a niche out for himself by making entertaining videos that simultaneously make a tangible difference in the world, encouraging a new wave of YouTubers to think about how they can use their wealth positively to impact others.
MrBeast also recently appeared in an episode of Food Stars
MrBeast is already a celebrity in his own right. In addition to making some of the most popular YouTube videos ever, he's appeared in plenty of other channels' videos. But playing Times Square Guy in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" sees him stretching his acting muscles as opposed to playing himself. While he has no other acting projects in the pipeline, it'd be easy to see other movies and TV series getting him on board to boost their profiles.
For now, MrBeast is appearing in other forms of media. He recently showed up in an episode of Fox's "Food Stars," hosted by Gordon Ramsey. The reality series sees Ramsey pit teams against one another as they demonstrate their culinary skills and business acumen to determine who's worthy of receiving his investment. MrBeast served as a judge in a June 2023 episode to determine which team had what it takes. The YouTuber is no stranger to culinary endeavors, as he founded MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant that serves burgers, fries, and desserts. He's also behind Feastables, a line of snacks that can be purchased at various real-life locations.
MrBeast certainly isn't hurting when it comes to the bottom line. He's dipping his toes in many different businesses it seems like, but if he ever wants more acting gigs, there's little doubt some would be open to him.