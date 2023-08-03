'Barbie Breakups' Skyrocket As Movie Sheds Light On Real-Life Toxic Relationships
"Barbie" is the movie of the moment. As it soars through the box office and rakes in rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from viewers and critics alike, the film has had a significant cultural impact already, the likes of which will likely be felt for years to come. However, for some viewers, the movie has allowed them to make an even more personal discovery about those closest to them.
Many women have taken to social media to share that they have been inspired by "Barbie" to reevaluate whether their relationships with their partners are really worthwhile. "Did anyone watch Barbie and suddenly want to break up w their boyfriend, or was that just me?" asked @awtee on Twitter.
Evidently, she was not alone. u/notalaskakidd shared on Reddit that she had broken up with her boyfriend after he angrily rejected many of the feminist ideals of the "Barbie" film. "Maybe it was a long time coming, but this was the straw that broke the camel's back," she said.
The Barbie movie is affecting how women look at their partners
Though many viewers may not have expected such deep and resonant themes from a movie about a doll, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has blown away expectations. The film not only deconstructs the unfair treatment that women receive in society from all sides but also paints a target on the system of oppression that has made this treatment possible for so many decades.
With this in mind, other women are suggesting that the "Barbie" movie can serve as a test of character and compatibility for current and future partners. As users like @nicolehoef and @joellalaurito_ noted on TikTok, there were a lot of men who found the film to be moving and effective, noting that they displayed empathy and understanding for the women in their lives after viewing it.
Still, the dating pool could look a little different for the next little while as popular culture feels the shockwaves of "Barbie." "You guys, I just realized that the Barbie movie is a litmus test," said @sayhalogoodbye on TikTok. "Greta's trying to save us all through Barbie!" she said. Well, if the film's record-breaking box office run is any indication, there are going to be a lot of people who see this movie and feel its ramifications for a very long time to come.