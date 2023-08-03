'Barbie Breakups' Skyrocket As Movie Sheds Light On Real-Life Toxic Relationships

"Barbie" is the movie of the moment. As it soars through the box office and rakes in rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from viewers and critics alike, the film has had a significant cultural impact already, the likes of which will likely be felt for years to come. However, for some viewers, the movie has allowed them to make an even more personal discovery about those closest to them.

Many women have taken to social media to share that they have been inspired by "Barbie" to reevaluate whether their relationships with their partners are really worthwhile. "Did anyone watch Barbie and suddenly want to break up w their boyfriend, or was that just me?" asked @awtee on Twitter.

Evidently, she was not alone. u/notalaskakidd shared on Reddit that she had broken up with her boyfriend after he angrily rejected many of the feminist ideals of the "Barbie" film. "Maybe it was a long time coming, but this was the straw that broke the camel's back," she said.