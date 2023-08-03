Ben Affleck's Batman Movie Would've Looked Into 80 Years Of The Dark Knight

James Gunn could be 10 films into his new DCU, and the world will still wonder what could've been had Ben Affleck got his way handling a "Batman" film of his own. Deemed even by the late great Kevin Conroy as the best live-action star to bring both Bruce Wayne and Batman to life, it's a huge shame we didn't get to see more from his take on the Dark Knight and the film he came close to directing. Ending up as one of the many casualties to get caught in development hell during the Snyderverse era of DC Universe heroes, little was known about Affleck's Bat-based project.

In an interview with Inverse, concept designer Jay Olivia shared that he got a look at what was being prepped and shed some light on Affleck's solo "Batman" movie. Keeping quiet but ensuring not to mince his words, Olivia revealed, "I can't really say too much other than it was f*****g awesome. It was the best. It was amazing." According to Olivia, Affleck was diving into the depths of "Batman" lore. "Ben's story was gonna cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective."