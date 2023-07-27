How Twisted Metal Changes Raven's Backstory & Makes Her Far More Dangerous

This article contains spoilers for "Twisted Metal" Season 1

Peacock's "Twisted Metal" adaptation is full of high-octane thrills that embody the smash-em-up spirit of the video game franchise. Of course, like most adaptations, the series takes a few liberties with the source material. For example, the show's creators have reimagined Raven — the gothic teenager who was introduced in 2001's "Twisted Metal: Black" — as a grown-up leader who's more dangerous than she initially seems.

Raven (Neve Campbell) debuts in Episode 1 as New San Francisco's chief figurehead. She tasks John Doe (Anthony Mackie) with retrieving a mysterious package from New Chicago and bringing it back in exchange for safe harbor when he returns. Of course, that's easier said than done as Doe's Season 1 adventures bring him into contact with killer clowns, corrupt cops, and other citizens of the Divided States of America.

This iteration of Raven is also introduced as a wife and mother, but that turns out to be a charade to impress Doe. That said, she's entirely different from the character presented in "Twisted Metal: Black," who plays with voodoo dolls and doesn't need to recruit anyone to do her bidding. At the same time, Campbell's version of the character has other qualities that make her formidable — and dangerous.