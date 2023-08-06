Lando Calrissian: The Horrible Way The Original Showrunner Discovered His Firing

The opening weekend for director Justin Simien's supernatural comedy "Haunted Mansion" got off to a rough start, not because of the Disney film itself, but rather due to another project he was working on for Walt Disney Entertainment.

Simien, who was previously onboard as the showrunner of Disney+'s Lando Calrissian "Star Wars" spinoff series, learned through social media that he was reportedly off the project. Instead, Donald Glover was reportedly tapped to co-write the series, which means he'd likely reprise his young Lando role from the 2018 movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

The report about Donald Glover — who will reportedly co-write the series with his brother, Stephen Glover — broke in a July 27, 2023, report by Above the Line. Simien's film for Disney, "Haunted Mansion," opened in theaters on July 28.

Twitter user @thediegocrispo posted Simien's reactions to the news, with the director's reactions coming from one of his Instagram stories. In the first screengrab, Simien said, "This is me finding out about this [right now.]" Simien took the high road in a separate screengrab posted by @thediegocrispo, saying, "Donald is a national treasure. Glad he and Stephen get to carry the character forward their way. Can't wait to see. Rooting for everybody Black."

In April 2023, Glover told GQ that he would play Lando Calrissian again if it felt "right."