Star Wars' Billy Dee Williams Teases 'Something Truly Magnificent Coming Soon'

Billy Dee Williams is a cult hero in "Star Wars" circles. His outings as Lando Calrissian, Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) friend and fellow smuggler, have provided viewers with entertainment for over four decades, after all. So, when the actor teases a return to the galaxy far, far away, you can expect excitement to fill the air. On Tuesday, August 1, the veteran performer took to social media and told his followers to brace themselves for a big announcement in the near future.

"I am thrilled to share that something truly magical is coming soon," he tweeted. "This is a dream come true for me, on all that has sustained and carried me through a lifetime of dreams and adventure, it is my honor to share with you. Make sure to enable notifications for stories and posts to stay in the loop, you don't want to miss this... May the Force be with you all."

Williams' reference to the Force suggests that the announcement in question pertains to "Star Wars." Could it be that Disney+'s long-gestating Lando spin-off series is about to be officially announced? What's more, will Williams be involved in the adventure? The actor's followers are hopeful that's the case.