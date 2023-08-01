Star Wars' Billy Dee Williams Teases 'Something Truly Magnificent Coming Soon'
Billy Dee Williams is a cult hero in "Star Wars" circles. His outings as Lando Calrissian, Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) friend and fellow smuggler, have provided viewers with entertainment for over four decades, after all. So, when the actor teases a return to the galaxy far, far away, you can expect excitement to fill the air. On Tuesday, August 1, the veteran performer took to social media and told his followers to brace themselves for a big announcement in the near future.
"I am thrilled to share that something truly magical is coming soon," he tweeted. "This is a dream come true for me, on all that has sustained and carried me through a lifetime of dreams and adventure, it is my honor to share with you. Make sure to enable notifications for stories and posts to stay in the loop, you don't want to miss this... May the Force be with you all."
Williams' reference to the Force suggests that the announcement in question pertains to "Star Wars." Could it be that Disney+'s long-gestating Lando spin-off series is about to be officially announced? What's more, will Williams be involved in the adventure? The actor's followers are hopeful that's the case.
Star Wars fans are hyped for the Lando series
"Star Wars: Lando" hasn't enjoyed the quickest journey to the screen, but that's all set to change. Donald Glover will reportedly write and star in the series for Disney+, suggesting that the show will be a continuation of Lando's adventures during his younger years. Glover previously portrayed the character in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and he's been keen to reprise the role ever since.
It remains to be seen if Billy Dee Williams will be involved in some capacity, but some "Star Wars" fans hope to see him make an appearance. One Twitter user by the name of @ShannonLutt asked if he was going to be in the Disney+ series, echoing the views of many other admirers of the galaxy far, far away. "You're going to be in the upcoming LANDO series?"
Of course, this has also led to fans suggesting how Williams can be incorporated into a series that will seemingly revolve around Glover's iteration of the character. For example, @RazorstarP speculates that Williams will narrate the character's old adventures through the galaxy. Of course, it remains to be seen what's in store, but fans should have more information soon enough.