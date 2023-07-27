Disney+ Lando Series: Donald Glover Reportedly Tapped To Co-Write & Will Likely Star
Donald Glover stole the show when he tried his hand at playing the suave space smuggler Lando Calrissian in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Many felt his work in the film rivaled that of original Lando actor Billy Dee Williams, hence why excitement was high when it came to light that Lucasfilm was developing a Lando-centric series for the Disney+ streaming service. Sadly, it has been slow going for the program, but if recent reports online are to be believed, things are about to improve in a big way.
According to an exclusive July 27 report by Above the Line, "Star Wars: Lando" will allegedly feature Glover returning to the title role. However, his involvement apparently doesn't end at merely starring. Word has it that he will also join his brother, Stephen Glover, in writing the long-awaited Disney+ original. Additionally, director Justin Simien, who is currently revving up for the release of "The Haunted Mansion," has reportedly exited the project. Talk about some pretty major updates.
Considering how much Glover seems to love the Lando character, it's safe to say that the Disney+ series centered on him is in good hands.
Glover doesn't want to squander a return to the Lando role
With news on "Star Wars: Lando" scarce, some began to wonder if the series had fallen into the trap so many other "Star Wars" productions have over the years. A new title is announced, updates are few and far between, and it winds up being canceled. Thankfully, the project seems to have avoided this fate, even if years have gone by since it was first announced. Now that Donald and Stephen Glover are supposedly at the helm, hopefully, it will arrive sooner rather than later and prove worth the extended wait.
"I'm not interested in doing anything that's just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy," Glover told GQ about a return to "Star Wars" as Lando Calrissian, making it abundantly clear that he has no desire to take on the role once again in a half-baked manner. He wants to do right by the fans, the character, and himself, especially since he had such a blast playing Lando the first time around. Glover added, "Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."
At long last, it seems that "Star Wars: Lando" is on the right track. Now is as good a time as any to keep our fingers crossed that more information about the Disney+ series will come to light sooner rather than later.