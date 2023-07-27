Disney+ Lando Series: Donald Glover Reportedly Tapped To Co-Write & Will Likely Star

Donald Glover stole the show when he tried his hand at playing the suave space smuggler Lando Calrissian in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Many felt his work in the film rivaled that of original Lando actor Billy Dee Williams, hence why excitement was high when it came to light that Lucasfilm was developing a Lando-centric series for the Disney+ streaming service. Sadly, it has been slow going for the program, but if recent reports online are to be believed, things are about to improve in a big way.

According to an exclusive July 27 report by Above the Line, "Star Wars: Lando" will allegedly feature Glover returning to the title role. However, his involvement apparently doesn't end at merely starring. Word has it that he will also join his brother, Stephen Glover, in writing the long-awaited Disney+ original. Additionally, director Justin Simien, who is currently revving up for the release of "The Haunted Mansion," has reportedly exited the project. Talk about some pretty major updates.

Considering how much Glover seems to love the Lando character, it's safe to say that the Disney+ series centered on him is in good hands.